JAKARTA Nov 9 Indonesia's central bank sees that the country's full-year 2011 loan growth could reach above 25 percent, deputy governor Muliaman D. Hadad said on Wednesday.

Bank lending growth was 23.8 percent in September, central bank data shows. Bank Indonesia in October cut its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent to spur the domestic economy, and next meets to review policy on Thursday. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)