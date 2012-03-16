JAKARTA, March 16 Indonesia's capital market regulator Bapepam-LK will set minimum downpayments for auto loans from multifinance firms, at 25 percent of the value for cars and 20 percent for motorbikes, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The minimum downpayments, effective from June 15, are slightly lower than for commercial banks under rules announced earlier on Friday by the central bank.

Both moves are aimed at preventing potential price bubbles and excessive lending growth. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)