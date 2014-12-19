JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's loan growth in October slowed to 12.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with 13.2 percent in September, the financial services authority said on Friday.

Loan growth has slowed since the central bank tightened monetary policy from June to November last year, raising the benchmark interest rate 175 basis points to 7.5 percent.

Bank Indonesia in November raised interest rates for the first time in a year, increasing it by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.

Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) in October rose 12.5 percent year-on-year, compared with September's revised money supply growth of 11.9 percent. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)