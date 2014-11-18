JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia's loan growth in
September slowed to 13.2 percent year-on-year, compared with 14
percent in August, the financial services authority said on
Monday.
Loan growth has slowed since the central bank tightened
monetary policy from June to November last year, raising the
benchmark interest rate 175 basis points to 7.5 percent.
Bank Indonesia on Monday raised interest rates for the first
time in a year, increasing it by 25 basis points to 7.75
percent.
Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) growth was barely
unchanged at 11.7 percent in September from a year earlier.
