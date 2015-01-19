UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's loan growth in November slowed to 11.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with 12.6 percent in October, the financial services authority said on Monday.
Central bank estimated loan growth at 11 to 12 percent in 2014, but see a pick up to 15-17 percent this year amid better economic conditions.
Broad money supply (M2) in November rose 12.7 percent year-on-year, compared with 12.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February