JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's loan growth in November slowed to 11.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with 12.6 percent in October, the financial services authority said on Monday.

Central bank estimated loan growth at 11 to 12 percent in 2014, but see a pick up to 15-17 percent this year amid better economic conditions.

Broad money supply (M2) in November rose 12.7 percent year-on-year, compared with 12.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)