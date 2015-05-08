BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia's central bank said loan growth this year could be weaker than the 15-17 percent target it set earlier, deputy governor said on Friday.
"If the economic growth is like this, loan growth could moderate," Halim Alamsyah, Bank Indonesia deputy governor told reporters, without mentioning a new target.
Southeast Asia's largest economy saw its growth slowing to 4.71 percent in the first quarter of this year, its weakest pace since 2009. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.