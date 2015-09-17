JAKARTA, Sept 17 Indonesia's year-on-year loan growth was 9.7 percent in July, slowing from 10.4 percent in June, the central bank said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia earlier announced it had decided to keep its benchmark policy rate at 7.50 percent to anchor inflation this year and the next within its target range of 3 percent to 5 percent.

The central bank expects loan growth to accelerate in August to 10.9 percent and reach 11 percent to 13 percent by the end of 2015.

Broad money supply in Southeast Asia's largest economy rose 12.7 percent in July from a year ago. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)