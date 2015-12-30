JAKARTA Dec 30 Loans by Indonesian banks in 2016 should increase 14.1 percent from this year based on their work plans, the chairman of the country's financial services authority said on Wednesday.

"That is in line with our guidance of loan growth at 12-14 percent," Muliaman D. Hadad told a press briefing.

Loan growth in October was 10.4 percent on an annual basis. Indonesia's central bank expects 2015 loan growth of 9-10 percent. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)