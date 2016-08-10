UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Aug 10 Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia grew 8.89 percent on a yearly basis in June, slightly faster than May's 8.34 percent pace, the financial services authority (OJK) said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Banks have enough liquid assets to fund credit expansion," the OJK said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Robert Birsel)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts