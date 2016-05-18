JAKARTA May 18 Indonesia's loan growth in March grew at 8.7 percent from a year ago, data from the Financial Services Authority showed on Wednesday.

Commercial banks' loan growth is expected to recover in the second quarter after slowing to its weakest pace since 2009 in February, at 8.2 percent, the chairman of the Financial Services Authority Muliaman Hadad said.

