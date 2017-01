JAKARTA Oct 18 Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia grew 6.83 percent in August from a year ago, slower than July's expansion pace of 7.74 percent, the financial services authority (OJK) said in a statement.

August loan growth is the slowest since November 2009.

The OJK said banks' foreign currency denominated credit contracted 11.76 percent from a year ago in August, while loans in local currency grew 10.70 percent. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)