JAKARTA Dec 30 Loans by commercial banks in
Indonesia expanded 8.5 percent in November compared to a year
ago, faster than the 7.5 percent pace a month before, the
Financial Services Authority (OJK) said on Friday.
The ratio of Non-performing loans (NPL) was 3.18 percent of
outstanding loans in December, OJK said. The central bank
earlier this month said the average level of NPLs in the banking
industry was 3.20 percent in October.
The November data came earlier than expected. OJK usually
puts out banking statistics with a two month delay.
Annual loan growth slowed from above 20 percent during the
commodities boom to just 6.47 percent in September - the weakest
pace since 2009. Since then, the pace has rebounded, and OJK has
said loan growth during 2016 would be around 7-9 percent.
