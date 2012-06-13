JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) in April rose 20.2 percent from a year ago, compared to
18.8 percent growth a month earlier, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Money supply (M2) was 2,927.26 trillion rupiah ($311.25
billion) at the end of April, up by 0.53 percent on a monthly
basis, Bank Indonesia said.
Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
Apr 2011 Mar 2012 Apr 2012
M2 (broad money) 2,434.48 2,911.92 2,927.26
M1 (narrow money) 584.63 714.26 720.92
Rupiah demand deposits 338.98 427.21 430.06
Quasi money 1,862.78 2,182.89 2,190.88
Indonesia's central bank kept its key policy rate at a
record low of 5.75 percent on Tuesday for a fourth straight
month as expected, as policymakers weighed growing risks to
economic growth against prospects for inflationary pressures in
coming months.
Inflation in May surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent on an
annual basis, from 4.5 percent in April.
($1 = 9,405 rupiah)
