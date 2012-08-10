JAKARTA, Aug 10 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) in June rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier, growing at the same pace as in May, the central bank said on Friday. The country's money supply was 3,050.36 trillion rupiah ($322.06 billion) at the end of June, Bank Indonesia said. It rose 1.9 percent from a month earlier. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: June 2011 May 2012 June 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,522.78 2,992.06 3,050.36 M1 (narrow money) 636.21 749.45 779.42 Rupiah demand deposits 374.70 454.68 464.75 Quasi money 1,876.45 2,227.53 2,254.33 Indonesia's central bank on Thursday kept its policy rate at a record low 5.75 percent for a sixth consecutive month, saying it was still consistent with low inflationary pressures. Southeast Asia's biggest economy surprisingly posted stronger-than-expected 6.4 percent growth in the second quarter of this year, amid easy credit and strong domestic consumption. ($1 = 9,471.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)