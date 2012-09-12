JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2), an indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 19.1 percent from a year earlier, a slower pace than a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. July money supply was 3,054.84 trillion rupiah ($318.66 billion), edging up 0.15 percent on a monthly basis, data from Bank Indonesia showed. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: July 2011 June 2012 July 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,564.56 3,050.36 3,054.84 M1 (narrow money) 639.69 779.42 771.79 Rupiah demand deposits 364.25 464.75 456.42 Quasi money 1,914.44 2,254.33 2,270.11 Inflation in August surprisingly picked up slightly to 4.58 percent, driven by rising food prices during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, said the country's statistics bureau. A Reuters poll shows Bank Indonesia is likely to hold its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent in a meeting on Thursday but raise its deposit facility rate to help stabilise the rupiah. ($1 = 9,586.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)