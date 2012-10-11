JAKARTA, Oct 11 Broad money supply (M2) in Indonesia rose 17.8 percent in August from a year earlier, a slower pace for a second consecutive month, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Thursday. According to the data, August money supply increased 1.1 percent on a monthly basis to 3,089.01 trillion rupiah ($322.04 billion), versus 3,054.84 trillion rupiah a month ago. Broad money supply is one indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Aug 2011 July 2012 Aug 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,621.35 3,054.84 3,089.01 M1 (narrow money) 662.81 771.79 772.43 Rupiah demand deposits 338.08 456.42 445.37 Quasi money 1,943.77 2,270.11 2,304.47 Annual inflation in September slowed to 4.31 percent from 4.58 percent in August, as food prices eased after the Eid al-Fitr Muslim festival in August. Later on Thursday, Bank Indonesia has a policy meeting. A Reuters poll shows economists expect the rate to be kept at 5.75 percent for an eighth consecutive month. ($1 = 9,592 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)