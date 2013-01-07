JAKARTA, Jan 7 Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) grew by 17.4 percent year on year in November, slowing from
growth of 18.3 percent in October, data from Bank Indonesia
showed on Monday.
Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
Nov 2011 Oct 2012 Nov 2012
M2 (broad money) 2,729.5 3,167.7 3,205.1
M1 (narrow money) 665.0 774.9* 801.4
Rupiah demand deposits 388.5 448.9 474.3
Quasi money 2,047.2 2,376.1* 2,393.3
* official revisions
Indonesia's annual inflation edged down in December at 4.3
percent from 4.32 percent a month earlier, driven by rising
prices in food, beverages and tobacco.
Cental bank sees rising price pressures in 2013 due to
spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs.
{ID:nL4N09T2EX]
Indonesia's gross domestic products grew more than 6 percent
in the third quarter last year, backed by strong domestic
consumption and investment.
($1 = 9,660 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)