JAKARTA, Jan 7 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) grew by 17.4 percent year on year in November, slowing from growth of 18.3 percent in October, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Monday. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Nov 2011 Oct 2012 Nov 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,729.5 3,167.7 3,205.1 M1 (narrow money) 665.0 774.9* 801.4 Rupiah demand deposits 388.5 448.9 474.3 Quasi money 2,047.2 2,376.1* 2,393.3 * official revisions Indonesia's annual inflation edged down in December at 4.3 percent from 4.32 percent a month earlier, driven by rising prices in food, beverages and tobacco. Cental bank sees rising price pressures in 2013 due to spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs. {ID:nL4N09T2EX] Indonesia's gross domestic products grew more than 6 percent in the third quarter last year, backed by strong domestic consumption and investment. ($1 = 9,660 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)