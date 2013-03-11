JAKARTA, March 11 Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), an indicator of inflation, in January rose 14.4 percent
from a year earlier, slowing from December's 14.9 percent, Bank
Indonesia data showed on Monday.
Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
Jan 2012 Dec 2012 Jan 2013
M2 (broad money) 2,854.9 3,304.6 3,265.9
M1 (narrow money) 696.3 841.7 787.9
Rupiah demand deposits 410.1 479.8 461.0
Quasi money 2,145.2 2,452.5 2,467.1
Annual inflation jumped in February to 5.3 percent, pushed
up by an increase in prices of imported foods and electricity.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile foods and
administered prices, slowed down to 4.29 percent for the month.
Bank Indonesia on March 7 held its benchmark rate at a
record low of 5.75 percent due to manageable headline and core
inflation.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)