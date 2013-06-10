JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesia's M2 money supply grew at a faster pace in April, up 14.9 percent from a year ago, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday. In March, M2 increased 14.0 percent from a year earlier. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: Apr 2012 Mar 2013 Apr 2013 M2 (broad money) 2,927.2 3,319.5 3,364.1 M1 (narrow money) 720.9 810.1 836.5 Rupiah demand deposits 430.1 478.9 507.9 Quasi money 2,190.9 2,497.2 2,514.7 Annual inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy was 5.47 percent in April, slightly below the central bank target of 3.5-5.5 percent this year. Core inflation, which exclude volatile foods and administered prices, slowed to 3.99 percent on an annual basis in April on lower food prices and jewellery. Inflation at end of the year may hit as high as 7.76 percent if the government hikes fuel prices by 33 percent in average to lower the current account deficit. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)