JAKARTA, Dec 12 Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) rose 13 percent in October from a year ago, but slowed from
14.6 percent the previous month, Bank Indonesia data showed on
Thursday.
October money supply was 3,576.3 trillion rupiah ($298.27
billion), compared with 3,164.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
Following is a table of the latest figures in trillions of
rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website:
Oct 2012 Sept 2013 Oct 2013
M2 (broad money) 3,164.4 3,584.0 3,576.3
M1 (narrow money) 774.9 867.7 856.1
Rupiah demand deposits 448.9 507.6 492.4
Quasi money 2,378.9 2,691.9 2,697.2
($1 = 11,990 rupiah)
