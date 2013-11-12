JAKARTA, Nov 12 Growth of broad money supply (M2) in Indonesia quickened to 14.6 percent in September from a year ago, Bank Indonesia data showed on Tuesday. It grew 13.3 percent on an annual basis in the previous month. Following is a table of the latest figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: Sept 2012 Aug 2013* Sept 2013 M2 (broad money) 3,128.2 3,502.6 3,584.0 M1 (narrow money) 795.5 855.8 867.7 Rupiah demand deposits 469.9 496.1 507.6 Quasi money 2,321.3 2,608.1 2,691.9 *official revisions (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)