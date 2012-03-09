BRIEF-John Nichols resigns as CEO of AXIS Re
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's M2 or broad money supply growth stood at 16 percent in January from a year ago, the central bank said on Friday.
Money supply was 2,827.6 trillion rupiah ($309.53 billion), up from 2,436.7 trillion rupiah at the end of January 2011, according to central bank's data.
Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's website:
Jan 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,436.7 2,877.2 2,827.6 M1 (narrow money) 604.2 722.9 694.6 Rupiah demand deposits 356.7 415.2 407.6 Quasi money 1,822.3 2,139.8 2,119.6 ($1 = 9,135 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021