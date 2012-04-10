JAKARTA, April 10 Indonesia's broad money supply growth in February rose 17.7 percent year-on-year, after revised 17.2 percent annual growth a month earlier, a central bank report showed on Tuesday.

Money supply (M2) was 2,849.8 trillion rupiah ($311.45 billion) at the end of February, a 0.2 percent drop from January, according to the report. The January M2 figure was revised to 2,854.9 trillion rupiah.

Indonesia's inflation in March picked up to 3.97 percent year-on-year from 3.56 percent a month earlier, though it was relatively stable on a monthly basis.

Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's website:

Feb 2011 Jan 2012* Feb 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,420.2 2,854.9 2,849.8 M1 (narrow money) 585.9 696.3 683.2 Rupiah demand deposits 340.5 410.1 403.1 Quasi money 1,823.8 2,145.2 2,150.8 *official revisions ($1 = 9,150 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)