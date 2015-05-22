BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
JAKARTA May 22 Indonesia's central bank will ease the loan-to-value requirement for mortgages to 80 percent from the current 70 percent for first-home buyers, Bank Indonesia governor told reporters on Friday.
The changes will only apply for banks who manage a healthy mortgage portfolio with a non-performing ratio at less than 5 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo said.
The new regulation will be issued in the middle of next month.
Martowardojo said there will be different requirements for purchase of a second house, currently regulated with maximum loan-to-value at 60 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.