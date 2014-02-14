JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia's annual motorbike sales fell in the first month of the year, indicating slow consumption following sharply higher interest rates, industry data showed on Friday. There were 579,361 motorbikes sold in the country in January, down 10.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 13.6 percent year-on-year rise in December. However, sales rose 5.1 percent on a monthly basis. According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), January's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp. For 2013, around 7.7 million motorbikes were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)