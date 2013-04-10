UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, April 10 Indonesia motorcycle sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew 7.4 percent in March from a year ago, industry data (AISI) showed on Wednesday. In March, a total of 665,334 motorcycles were sold in the country, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki . Sales, driven by emerging middle class consumers and low interest rates, rose 2.4 percent from the previous month. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent when policymakers meet on Thursday, as core inflation remains relatively benign. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources