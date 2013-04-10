JAKARTA, April 10 Indonesia motorcycle sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew 7.4 percent in March from a year ago, industry data (AISI) showed on Wednesday. In March, a total of 665,334 motorcycles were sold in the country, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki . Sales, driven by emerging middle class consumers and low interest rates, rose 2.4 percent from the previous month. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent when policymakers meet on Thursday, as core inflation remains relatively benign. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)