JAKARTA, Jan 10 Indonesia's annual motorbike sales grew at a faster pace in December, indicating relatively strong consumption despite sharply higher interest rates, industry data showed on Friday. There were 551,283 motorbikes sold in the country in the month, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 10.6 percent year-on-year rise the previous month. But on a monthly basis, sales fell 19.8 percent. According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), December's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Chris Gallagher)