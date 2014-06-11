JAKARTA, June 11 Indonesia's annual motorbike sales rose at a faster pace in May than the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, reflecting stronger domestic demand. Sales in May were up 14.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with 10.5 percent in April. There were 739,511 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rising marginally on a monthly basis, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). For May, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xx)