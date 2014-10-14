JAKARTA, Oct 14 Indonesia's motorbike sales in September rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, industry data showed on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, sales climbed 16 percent. There were 706,938 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in September, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). For September, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd , Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp , the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Jacqueline Wong)