JAKARTA, March 11 Indonesia's motorcycle sales in February fell 18.11 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, sales rose 10.6 percent in February. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 556,091 in February. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)