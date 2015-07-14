JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia's motorcycle sales in June fell 23.5 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Tuesday. Sales were still 22.4 percent higher than in May. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 574,174 in June. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed. Last month, Bank Indonesia issued a new regulation reducing the minimum downpayment for auto and motorbike loans, taking effect on June 18, to support sales. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)