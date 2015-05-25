JAKARTA May 25 Indonesia's motorcycle sales in 2015 are expected to reach 6.8 million units at most, the Indonesia Motorcycle Association said on Monday, down 13 percent from around 7.8 million units sold in 2014 and below an earlier target of 7.7 million.

"We see this adjustment as important because community buying power has declined," association resident Gunadi Sindhuwinata told reporters. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)