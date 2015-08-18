JAKARTA, Aug 18 Indonesia's motorcycle sales in July fell 21.1 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Tuesday. On a monthly basis, sales declined 26.6 percent. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, amounted to 421,838 in July. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 2014 Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)