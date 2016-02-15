JAKARTA, Feb 15 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in January slumped 17.21 percent from a year earlier, following a decline of 6.5 percent the month before, an industry association said on Monday. On a monthly basis, sales fell 20.01 percent from December. Total sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely popular, were 416,263 units in January. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from the industry association AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 August 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 Mar 546,169 -1.8 -24.7 Feb 556,091 +10.6 -18.1 Jan 502,783 -9.6 -13.2 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)