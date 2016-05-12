JAKARTA, May 12 Indonesia's motorcycle sales fell 8.9 percent from the previous year in April, data from an industry association showed on Thursday. Sales on a monthly basis were down 15.14 percent in April to a total of 478,036 units. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator for consumption. Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 Aug 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 July 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 June 574,714 +22.4 -23.5 May 469,630 -10.5 -36.5 Apr 524,775 -3.9 -27.9 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)