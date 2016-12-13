JAKARTA, Dec 13 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia in November rebounded 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the first expansion in eight months, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday. Motorbike sales stood at 570,923 units in November, up from 535,682 units sold in the same month last year, but a bit lower than the 571,201 units sold in October. Motorcycles are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in November were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, the data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 Jul 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 Jun 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 Apr 478,036 -15.14 -8.9 Mar 563,341 +7.3 +3.1 Feb 524,864 26.1 -5.6 Jan 416,263 -20.0 -17.2 2015 Dec 520,400 -2.9 -6.5 Nov 535,682 -11.2 -8.8 Oct 602,882 0.0 -10.8 Sept 603,102 -3.1 -14.7 Aug 622,089 +47.5 +2.1 Jul 421,838 -26.6 -21.1 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)