Indonesia's motorbike sales down 26.9 pct y/y in June

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 26.9 percent in June from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Thursday. These sales are also the biggest drop since July 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sales stood at 379,467 motorbikes in June, down from 518,878 sold in the year-ago period. It was also lower than the 531,496 bikes sold in May. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in June were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 July 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 June 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)