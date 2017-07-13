FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's motorbike sales down 26.9 pct y/y in June
July 13, 2017 / 3:36 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 26.9 percent in June from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Thursday.
    These sales are also the biggest drop since July 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
    Sales stood at 379,467 motorbikes in June, down from 518,878
sold in the year-ago period. It was also lower than the 531,496
bikes sold in May.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in June were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 July       305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 June       518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

