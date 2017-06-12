JAKARTA, June 12 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 15.2 percent in May from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday. These sales are also the highest growth rate since August 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sales stood at 531,496 motorbikes in May, up from 461,506 sold in the year-ago period. It was also higher than the 388,045 bikes sold in April. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in May were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 July 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 June 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 May 461,506 -3.5 -1.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)