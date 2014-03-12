UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, March 12 Indonesia's motorbike sales rose in February, recovering from a drop in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday. There were 679,086 motorbikes sold in the country in February, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 10.3 percent year-on-year fall in January. Sales also surged 17.2 percent on a monthly basis. According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), February's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd , Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp . For 2013, around 7.7 million motorbikes were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources