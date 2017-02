(Refiles to fix formatting)

JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, fell 7.25 percent from a year ago, data from an association showed on Friday.

Sales in August were 679,052 units versus 732,132 units a year ago, led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki , according to data from Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)