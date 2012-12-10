JAKARTA, Dec 10 Growth of domestic motorbike sales in Indonesia fell 3.3 percent in November on an annual basis, improving from a drop of 12.3 percent a month earlier, industry data showed on Monday. Sales in November were 621,224 motorbikes, down 1 percent from 626,901 motorbikes in October. According to Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI), sales were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki. Motorbike sales, an indicator of domestic consumption, are supported by low interest rates and growing middle class consumers. Sales have been falling after a higher downpayment requirement for auto purchases which came into force in June. Domestic consumption makes up about 55 percent of the economy. A Reuters poll showed the bank will likely hold its benchmark rate steady at a record low for a ninth-consecutive month at its meeting on Tuesday, after inflation eased in November. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)