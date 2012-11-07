JAKARTA, Nov 7 Indonesia's domestic motorbike sales, an indicator of domestic consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, dropped 12.3 percent in October from a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday. October sales were 626,901 motorbikes, up slightly from 620,499 a month ago. Sales were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, according to data from the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI). Motorbike sales, supported by rising middle class consumers and low interest rates, have been falling in recent months after a higher downpayment requirement for auto purchases which came into force in June. Domestic consumption makes up about 55 percent of the economy. The economy remained strong in the third quarter, growing 6.2 percent amid bleak global economic outlook. Bank Indonesia, the central bank, estimates the economy may expand 6.3 percent in the final quarter of the year, spurred by stronger government spending. A Reuters poll showed the bank will hold its benchmark rate at a record low for a ninth-consecutive month on Nov. 8 meeting. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)