JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia's domestic
motorcycle sales in 2011, an indicator of consumer demand in
Southeast Asia's top economy, grew 7.3 percent from a year ago
to 7.9 million, data from an association showed on Friday.
However, sales volumes in December fell 10.3 percent from a
year earlier to 460,535 motorcycles, with sales growth having
slowed sharply in the fourth quarter from double-digit levels
earlier in 2011.
Sales were led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki
, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI)
said.
The central bank held its benchmark policy rate at a record
low 6 percent on Thursday to support the domestic economy amid a
global economic slowdown.
