JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, rose 2.9 percent in October from a year ago, a slower pace of growth than in September, industry data showed on Thursday.

Motorcycle sales growth in September was 50.6 percent.

The sales volume in October was 715,176 units, versus 694,885 units in October last year, led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki , according to data from the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI).

Indonesia's statistics bureau said on Monday that the economy posted steady growth of 6.5 percent in the third quarter on buoyant domestic spending and private investment, showing few signs of slowing down despite a weakening global economy that is weighing on other Asian countries. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)