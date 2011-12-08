JAKARTA Dec 8 Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, fell 1.8 percent in November from a year ago, data from association showed on Thursday.

Motorcycle sales grew 2.9 percent in October.

Sales volume in November reached 642,126 units, lower than 653,842 units in the same period last year, led by Honda , Yamaha and Suzuki, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said.

Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark overnight rate at 6 percent on Thursday, pausing as it expects recent rate cuts to help to stimulate the domestic economy next year as global growth slows. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)