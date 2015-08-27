JAKARTA Aug 27 Indonesia will announce on
Thursday a policy package to help prop up the rupiah that
includes tax holidays for investors, the country's chief
economics minister said.
"This relates to the real sector. This relates to finance
and (also) relates to deregulation, new policies (and) tax
holidays," Coordinating Minister for Economics Darmin Nasution
told reporters after meeting President Joko Widodo.
He noted that most of the new policies, primarily aimed at
strengthening the rupiah, were expected to come into
effect next week.
"First it will make economic activity smoother. Secondly it
will push for foreign currency to come in," Nasution said.
Further details on the policy package will be clarified by
the finance minister on Thursday, he added.
On Thursday, Bank Indonesia was spotted directly selling
dollars, not though agent banks, to lift the rupiah, traders
said.
The unusual move indicated strong determination of the
authority to support the second-worst performing Asian currency
so far this year by showing its presence in the market, traders
said.
On Thursday, the rupiah hit a fresh 17-year low of 14,135 to
the dollar.
