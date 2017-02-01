(Refiles to fix table formatting) JAKARTA, Feb 1 Data from the Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, for January. Readings above 50.0 signal an expansion in business conditions. DATA JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY 50.4 49.0 49.7 48.7 50.9 50.4 48.4 51.9 50.6 CONTEXT - Manufacturing activity expands for the first time in four months but at modest pace - Production output rose for the first time in four months due to rising new domestic orders. Export orders, however, continued to decline at a solid pace. - The overall rate of input cost inflation was sharp and the most pronounced since November 2015. Some firms passed on the burden by increasing output prices. - The rate of contraction in employment was only slight but the fastest in the current four-month sequence of job losses. - Manufacturers' sentiment improved with 82 percent of survey participants expecting higher output in the year ahead. Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at IHS Markit, said: "The turn of the year saw an improvement in business conditions at manufacturers in Indonesia as a return to growth of new work led companies to scale up production." "Looking ahead, the trend for trade will remain challenging given so much uncertainty surrounding the global economy. On the other hand, recent moves by Bank Indonesia to lower interest rates are likely to fuel consumer spending." (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)