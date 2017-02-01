(Refiles to fix table formatting)
JAKARTA, Feb 1 Data from the Nikkei Indonesia
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS
Markit, for January. Readings above 50.0 signal an expansion in
business conditions.
DATA
JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY
50.4 49.0 49.7 48.7 50.9 50.4 48.4 51.9 50.6
CONTEXT
- Manufacturing activity expands for the first time in four
months but at modest pace
- Production output rose for the first time in four months due
to rising new domestic orders. Export orders, however, continued
to decline at a solid pace.
- The overall rate of input cost inflation was sharp and the
most pronounced since November 2015. Some firms passed on the
burden by increasing output prices.
- The rate of contraction in employment was only slight but the
fastest in the current four-month sequence of job losses.
- Manufacturers' sentiment improved with 82 percent of survey
participants expecting higher output in the year ahead.
Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at IHS Markit, said:
"The turn of the year saw an improvement in business
conditions at manufacturers in Indonesia as a return to growth
of new work led companies to scale up production."
"Looking ahead, the trend for trade will remain challenging
given so much uncertainty surrounding the global economy. On the
other hand, recent moves by Bank Indonesia to lower interest
rates are likely to fuel consumer spending."
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim
Coghill)