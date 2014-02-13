JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesia's central bank said the decision to hold its benchmark rate at 7.50 percent on Thursday was in line with its tight monetary policy.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters that the central bank remained watchful over the inflationary risks from prices of food and electricity and the impact of the steep fall in the rupiah. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)