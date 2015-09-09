* President streamlines dozens of trade, industry
regulations
* Next installment of stimulus package to be announced later
this month
* Most regulations will only have short-term impact-chief
econ min
By Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's president on
Wednesday unveiled the first installment of a stimulus package
aimed at luring more investment, boosting consumer spending, and
supporting a currency that has weakened to 17-year lows.
Investor sentiment towards Southeast Asia's largest economy
has soured, as President Joko Widodo struggles to implement much
needed reforms, hobbled by rifts within his own political party
and squabbles among government agencies.
In a live television broadcast, Widodo announced a series of
measures to attract investment, such as streamlining dozens of
overlapping trade and industry regulations, simplifying the
permission process for "strategic projects", and easing rules
for foreigners opening bank accounts in foreign currency.
The government also announced it would provide more rice for
the poor and look for cheaper foreign beef to tame inflation.
"I want to underline that this economic package is aimed at
stimulating the real economy, which will have an impact to our
economy in the future," Widodo told reporters at the
presidential palace.
The second installment of the "massive deregulation" package
is expected to be announced by month-end, and could include
revisions to the so-called negative investment list that details
sectors restricted to foreign funds.
Widodo offered few details, however, on how the changes
would resolve tougher, entrenched problems such as the country's
poor infrastructure.
Indeed, chief economics minister Darmin Nasution told
reporters after the announcement that most of the regulations
would have a short-term impact.
Government officials "are in a panic," said Wisnu Wardana,
Jakarta-based economist at Bank CIMB Niaga. "As long as
infrastructure hasn't started, the market won't be happy. We're
quite fixated on that."
In March, after the rupiah hit its lowest level since
1998, Widodo launched his first policy package, which included a
plan to impose temporary anti-dumping import duties and waive
visas for visitors from dozens of countries.
But the rupiah has weakened steadily since, as Southeast
Asia's largest economy slowed and the U.S. dollar climbed on
expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
later this year, pressuring emerging market currencies.
The rupiah touched a fresh 17-year low on Tuesday and was
trading at 14,257 per dollar on Wednesday, taking its losses in
2015 to around 13 percent.
In the second quarter, Indonesia's annual economic growth
dropped to 4.67 percent, its slowest pace since 2009, with
prices for commodity and energy exports remaining weak.
