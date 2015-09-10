JAKARTA, Sept 10 Indonesian President Joko Widodo late on Wednesday unveiled the first instalment of a stimulus package aimed at luring more investment, boosting consumer spending, and supporting a currency that has weakened to 17-year lows.

Out of 154 regulations Widodo's cabinet reviewed, there were 89 changes announced on Wednesday.

Here are some highlights of the changes, according to a document from the Coordinating Ministry of Economics:

DEREGULATION

The package contains changes in regulations on requirements for import permits. Firms will no longer have to get several documents before an import permit is processed, including for sugar, salt, textile, cosmetics and pearl.

For palm oil and minerals, the government will simplify the physical check requirement related to export tax.

Rules on getting certain documents in the energy and mining sector were also removed.

Widodo's administration also scrapped several regulations, for example a tighter rule to import tires.

Jakarta will also ease visa rules for tourists to get in, in an attempt to boost tourism.

SUPPORTING INDUSTRIAL GROWTH

Wednesday's announcement mentioned measures to improve the competitiveness of the local industry. The government said it will issue new regulations to promote special economic zones.

The energy ministry plans to set a gas price for certain "strategic" industries by giving temporary subsidy.

The finance ministry said it will remove the value added tax (VAT) in the transportation sector in October to lower logistic costs.

In the property sector, the government will allow foreign ownership in luxurious condominium priced at a minimum 10 billion rupiah ($698,372.79), in a policy set to be issued in December.

The government will also raise the threshold of luxury apartments, so that some of the cheaper ones will no longer be subject to the luxury tax.

Widodo is also going to revise a 12-year-old system on wage setting to create a legal certainty for employees. No detailed explanations were given.

STIMULATING INFRASTRUCTURE

Widodo will also issue a presidential decree to accelerate strategic projects, which include instruction for regional governments to help in land procurement and to speed up the process of getting licenses.

MAINTAINING PURCHASING POWER

The government plans to give more rice to the poor, in addition to the quota under the current rice subsidy programme.

A fund has already been allocated and it will be transferred to villages which will also be used for infrastructure development.

Widodo also said he will hand out LPG-to-fuel converter kit for fishermen to help make fishing more energy-efficient.

Together with the central bank, the government promised to stabilise food prices and manage inflation. One of the measures is Indonesia needs to look at more countries for cattle and beef imports to find competitive prices.

($1 = 14,319.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)